Man dies in stabbing overnight in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a stabbing near a popular bar and food truck area in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing report in the 1400 block of Southeast 12th Avenue. They were seen responding near the High Dive bar and Cartopia food carts. When they arrived, they found a man dead. He has not been identified.

Police said the suspect left and no arrests have been made. No suspect description has been provided.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256.

