Man intentionally drives at police officer, arrested in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after trying to hit a Portland Police Bureau officer with a car in northwest Portland on Saturday night, police said.

PPB said just after 6 p.m. Saturday, an officer in a police vehicle noticed a black 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven directly at him. The suspect slammed on his brakes at the last minute and avoided a crash. The driver circled around and tried to drive into the officer’s car again.

Police said the officer tried to gain distance and requested backup from more officers. The suspect again continued at the officer, with his tires skidding. PPB said he made erratic starts, stops and turns. The officer could not stop the suspect and other officers began a pursuit.

Officers continued to follow the suspect and used spike strips to deflate his tires. They pinned him in at Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Couch Street. He tried to drive away, got stuck and surrendered to officers.

Police arrested 27-year-old Adolfo Beltran-Megia Jr. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

Second-Degree Attempted Assault

Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer

Reckless Endangering another Person

Reckless Driving, Attempt to Elude Police by Vehicle

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants

