Evacuations ordered, structures threatened in wildfire near White Salmon, Wash.

Air resources being brought in to help with fire attack
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire west of White Salmon, Wash. on Sunday.
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire west of White Salmon, Wash. on Sunday.(Pete Ferryman)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A rapidly moving wildfire has triggered evacuations and has 100 structures threatened near State Route 14 in Underwood, Wash. on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the Tunnel 5 fire is at 25 acres near Underwood and moving quickly. There is evacuation order for Cook Underhill Road in a two mile radius from the fire. Officials said two aircraft with the ability to scoop water and a helicopter and being sent to the fire.

WADNR said there are 100 structures threatened with a “high threat” potential. A firefighter on scene told FOX 12 the fire is starting to burn up a hillside. The firefighter said there are no injuries, but structures are involved.

A fire is burning on a hillside west of White Salmon, Wash.
A fire is burning on a hillside west of White Salmon, Wash.(Kevin Holman)

The fire started just before 11:30 a.m. Pictures from a FOX 12 viewer sent around the time of the fire start show thick smoke and the fire traveling up the hillside.

There is no estimated containment at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

