Evacuations ordered, structures threatened in wildfire near White Salmon, Wash.

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A rapidly moving wildfire has triggered evacuations and has 100 structures threatened near State Route 14 in Underwood, Wash. on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said the Tunnel 5 fire is at 25 acres near Underwood and moving quickly. There is evacuation order for Cook Underhill Road in a two mile radius from the fire. Officials said two aircraft with the ability to scoop water and a helicopter and being sent to the fire.

Currently evacuation order for Cook Underhill Road, 2 mile radius from fire. For evacuation notices or questions, contact the Skamania County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line 509-427-9490 or sign up for notices on HyperReach https://t.co/5HahiW3yt0 — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 2, 2023

WADNR said there are 100 structures threatened with a “high threat” potential. A firefighter on scene told FOX 12 the fire is starting to burn up a hillside. The firefighter said there are no injuries, but structures are involved.

A fire is burning on a hillside west of White Salmon, Wash. (Kevin Holman)

The fire started just before 11:30 a.m. Pictures from a FOX 12 viewer sent around the time of the fire start show thick smoke and the fire traveling up the hillside.

There is no estimated containment at this time.

