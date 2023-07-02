Suspect arrested in attack of Black food truck owner in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a suspect Sunday in a “racially-motivated” attack of a Black food truck owner in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Sunday at about 7:30 a.m., two officers were assisting Portland Fire & Rescue with traffic control in the 12300 block of Southeast Division Street when they saw Daniel Thomas Warren walking by. They stopped and arrested him. Warren was booked into the Multnomah County jail on a second-degree assault charge.

Police named Warren the suspect in an assault of Darell Preston, the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack food truck, on June 15. Preston’s attorney, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, said he was beaten because of his race. According to a GoFundMe page, Preston suffered a broken nose, fractured face and cuts to his eyes and mouth. A video of the beating shows Preston being kicked on the ground.

Warren was named a suspect on Thursday. Police received numerous tips, but did they did not lead them to Warren. PPB said it is grateful to the community members who watched for him and submitted tips.

LeDuc Montgomery sent FOX 12 a statement on Sunday saying, “The Preston Family is relieved the attacker has been taken into custody.” She said LoRell’s Chicken Shack will be open Sunday and Preston will return to work for the first time since the assault.

PPB said it is still investigating and wants to hear from anyone with information. You’re asked to submit tips to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case #23-157872.

