Suspect arrested in attack of Black food truck owner in SE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau is looking for the suspect who recently attacked a Black food cart owner whose attorney say the man was beaten because of his race.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a suspect Sunday in a “racially-motivated” attack of a Black food truck owner in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Sunday at about 7:30 a.m., two officers were assisting Portland Fire & Rescue with traffic control in the 12300 block of Southeast Division Street when they saw Daniel Thomas Warren walking by. They stopped and arrested him. Warren was booked into the Multnomah County jail on a second-degree assault charge.

SEE ALSO: Authorities’ response questioned in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner

Police named Warren the suspect in an assault of Darell Preston, the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack food truck, on June 15. Preston’s attorney, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, said he was beaten because of his race. According to a GoFundMe page, Preston suffered a broken nose, fractured face and cuts to his eyes and mouth. A video of the beating shows Preston being kicked on the ground.

Warren was named a suspect on Thursday. Police received numerous tips, but did they did not lead them to Warren. PPB said it is grateful to the community members who watched for him and submitted tips.

LeDuc Montgomery sent FOX 12 a statement on Sunday saying, “The Preston Family is relieved the attacker has been taken into custody.” She said LoRell’s Chicken Shack will be open Sunday and Preston will return to work for the first time since the assault.

PPB said it is still investigating and wants to hear from anyone with information. You’re asked to submit tips to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case #23-157872.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Lillard requests to be traded from Trail Blazers
Sun
Next Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days
2 deputies shot in Clackamas
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody

Latest News

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire west of White Salmon, Wash. on Sunday.
Evacuations ordered, structures threatened in wildfire near White Salmon, Wash.
KPTV file image
Man dies in Salem shooting after attempts to save him by citizens, officers
Man intentionally drives at police officer, arrested in downtown Portland
Officers arrested a man who intentionally tried to hit a police vehicle on Saturday evening.
Man intentionally drives at police officer, arrested in downtown Portland