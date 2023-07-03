1 injured in shooting near Pioneer Courthouse Square

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Portland.

Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street, near Pioneer Courthouse Square. Police say one person was found at the scene with injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital where their current condition is not known.

There is no word at this time if anyone has been arrested.

Southwest 6th Avenue will be closed between Southwest Morrison and Southwest Yamhill during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

