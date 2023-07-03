Chicano/Latino Studies coming to Portland State University in the fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland State University has just announced that they will be the first university in the Pacific Northwest to offer a Chicano/Latino studies major.

PSU has seen an increase in Latinx student population from 7% in 2011 to 18% in 2022, and this major is designed to reflect that increasing interest. They are currently on track to become a Hispanic Serving Institution in the coming years.

Cristina Herrera, a professor and director at PSU, said in a statement, “A major in Chicano/Latino Studies is long overdue, as it gives our expanding Latinx student population a home where their experiences matter and where they’re validated.”

Chicano/Latino Studies will launch in the Fall of this year. To learn more about the program: click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.