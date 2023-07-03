Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s for the next two days

We are entering our 2nd heatwave of the season early this week. It was quite comfortable through early afternoon, but temperatures have been warming quickly. We should just touch 90 degrees around 5-6pm. You’ll notice it’ll be a bit warmer tonight under clear skies once again.

There isn’t a big ridge of high pressure or “heat dome” nearby, but a switch to easterly low-level wind (coming down off Cascades) should push temperatures 5-8 degrees warmer the next two days. That’s because we lose cooling onshore breezes from the Pacific Ocean. Those cooling breezes resume Thursday. Because we’re heading to/above 95 degrees, we’ll call the next two days First Alert Weather Days. We won’t see any disruptive or damaging weather; it’ll just be sunny. But both afternoons will be the hottest we have experienced so far this season. Stay cool, hydrated, and enjoy your 4th of July! Remember the first half of each day will be nice and comfortable/warm, including for parades tomorrow morning/midday. This isn’t a sweltering, deadly heatwave like June 2021. Overnight temperatures will cool down into the low-mid 60s in urban areas and 50 elsewhere.

Late this week and weekend will be much cooler, in fact there may be a day or two only in the 70s if the marine layer is thick enough. A typical high temperature is 80 this time of year. The stretch of warm/dry weather continues through the next 7-10 days. There’s no sign of cool/wet weather OR a heatwave in the next 10 days (after midweek).

