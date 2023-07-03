Hood River fireworks display cancelled in response to Tunnel 5 wildfire

The Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood, Wash. looking west on the Columbia River.
The Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood, Wash. looking west on the Columbia River.(Wesley Mitchell)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - The Port of Hood River has announced that its Fourth of July firework display is cancelled via Twitter.

This decision comes hot off the heels of a growing wildfire in Skamania County, which spans 533 acres and remains completely uncontained as of Monday morning. An evacuation order and boil water notice have been issued in response.

SEE ALSO: Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin

The decision to cancel the fireworks show is meant to put proper attention on the wildfire, according to Hood River Firework’s lead pyrotechnician.

“This is a community event, and it will not feel the same to celebrate while such a large part of our community is actively undergoing loss,” said the pyrotechnician. “Our thoughts and focus should remain on this wildfire.”

