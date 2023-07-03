Hood River fireworks display cancelled in response to Tunnel 5 wildfire

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - The Port of Hood River has announced that its Fourth of July firework display is cancelled via Twitter.

This decision comes hot off the heels of a growing wildfire in Skamania County, which spans 533 acres and remains completely uncontained as of Monday morning. An evacuation order and boil water notice have been issued in response.

The Port has received notification that the 4th of July Fireworks show has been cancelled due to the fires in the area. Please remember that NO FIREWORKS of any kind are allowed on the waterfront. — Port of Hood River (@PortofHoodRiver) July 3, 2023

The decision to cancel the fireworks show is meant to put proper attention on the wildfire, according to Hood River Firework’s lead pyrotechnician.

“This is a community event, and it will not feel the same to celebrate while such a large part of our community is actively undergoing loss,” said the pyrotechnician. “Our thoughts and focus should remain on this wildfire.”

