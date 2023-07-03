Hot this week, heat advisories west of the Cascades

Independence Day will be a toasty one
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a warm afternoon out there today, with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s around the Portland metro area.

A strong high pressure is going to keep conditions hot and breezy for the next few days. The good news for crews fighting the Tunnel 5 fire is that the wind will be very calm through the Gorge tomorrow before things switch to an easterly flow on Tuesday.

That offshore flow kicking up on July 4th will help drive our high temperatures into the mid to upper 90s for a couple of days. The National Weather Service officially issued a heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, which covers the coast range, the western valleys and the western foothills of the Cascades. Temperatures will likely touch 100 degrees somewhere in the valley on Wednesday.

Temperatures will still be hot on Thursday, but the return of onshore flow will start the cooldown process. Highs should be back down in the mid 80s Friday through next weekend.

Have a happy 4th!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire west of White Salmon, Wash. on Sunday.
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Wildfire in Lincoln County triggers Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Lillard requests to be traded from Trail Blazers

Latest News

First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/2)
Hot 4th of July and midweek
The heat is turning up as we start the new week
First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/1)
7 day
Heating up to kick off July