Hot this week, heat advisories west of the Cascades

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a warm afternoon out there today, with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s around the Portland metro area.

A strong high pressure is going to keep conditions hot and breezy for the next few days. The good news for crews fighting the Tunnel 5 fire is that the wind will be very calm through the Gorge tomorrow before things switch to an easterly flow on Tuesday.

That offshore flow kicking up on July 4th will help drive our high temperatures into the mid to upper 90s for a couple of days. The National Weather Service officially issued a heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, which covers the coast range, the western valleys and the western foothills of the Cascades. Temperatures will likely touch 100 degrees somewhere in the valley on Wednesday.

Temperatures will still be hot on Thursday, but the return of onshore flow will start the cooldown process. Highs should be back down in the mid 80s Friday through next weekend.

Have a happy 4th!

