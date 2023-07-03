How to prevent the heat this Fourth of July

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As we approach the Fourth the July and the temperature continues to rise, Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care is sharing a few tips to help you stay cool and safe this holiday.

Prevent heat-related illness

As the afternoon heats up, heat exhaustion and heatstroke are things to look out for. Try to stay hydrated as much as you can, and carry around a personal fan with you to stay cool.

Spot signs early

If you are frequently thirsty and notice that your mouth is running, that’s an early sign that you need to get to a cooler spot. Other symptoms such as body temperatures over 100.4 degrees, flushed skin, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps are other things to look out for to stay safe.

No A/C?

If you don’t have an A/C in your household, use your freezer. Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care suggests that you freeze a washcloth to use as a cold compress, and put ice packs between your bed sheets an hour before you to sleep so that you stay cool.

Fight Dehydration

Make sure you’re drinking enough water when you can. For those with kids, be aware they get dehydrated faster than adults do, so encourage them to take lots of small sips while outside.

Protect yourself from the sun

Apply UVA/UVB sunscreen, SPF 30 or higher, every two hours. Sunburn on a child can lead to melanoma later on, so make sure to be proactive in the moment.

Stay away from sparklers!

Home fireworks can be extremely dangerous, and lead to severe burns and pain. If available, try going to a local town fireworks celebration instead.

Learn about burn care

In the case that you do get burned, run the area under lukewarm water for 10 to 15 minutes, do not use icy cold water as that can cause more damage. Once you’re done running water, check the spot, and if it’s larger than one to two inches, you are urged to seek medical care.

Avoid food poisoning

Food spoils when it is served at the wrong temperature, with nearly 48 million food poisoning cases reported each year. So if you’re preparing food this holiday, make sure that it’s served at just the right temperature.

Whatever your Fourth of July plans are, we hope you have a safe and fun time!

