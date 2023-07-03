Lakeridge lefty headed to MLB draft as possible day 1 pick

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Not only is the 93rd Major League Baseball star game being held in Seattle next week but so too is the MLB draft and a pair of buddies from West Linn may hear their names called on night number one.

FOX 12 caught up with Jesuit’s Noble Meyer last week and now it’s Paul Wilson from Lakeridge in our High School Spotlight.

“It’s a big relief for me to be done with high school and be able to move on to the next stage of my baseball career and my life.”

Baseball is life for Class of 2023 grad Paul Wilson - the high school All-American committed to Oregon State as a freshman, but Paul’s live arm has him slotted to likely be a day one pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

“You know, nobody really cares what round you get drafted in, if you get into the big leagues, it’s all a process and all about the future and not about the past when you’re in the big leagues.”

Wilson is a lefty who racked up 108 strikeouts in 49 innings with an earned run average of less than one during his senior season with the Pacers.

“It all comes natural. Nothing has been taught to me in a different way.”

Clocked at 93 miles per hour on the radar with a sweeping slider and vicious change-up, the 6-foot-3, 18-year-old was born to rack up k’s and rake at the plate...

WILSON “My dad tried to get me hit left-handed when I was younger, but I always liked the right side.”

Paul’s dad, Trevor Wilson, was drafted in 1985.

“He’s had a big impact on me with my baseball career and my life.”

The Oregon City high grad played in the Bigs over eight seasons from 1988 to 1998 with the Giants and Angels. The former Minor League manager then coached Paul and the neighborhood kids up until high school.

“He’s taught me everything I know, and I am very grateful to have him as my father and as my coach.”

“Seeing what my dad went through, going through the minors and getting to the big leagues and seeing that he actually did it and what I want to do, I am very grateful to have that.”

Paul’s road to the Majors will soon split to a fork on the farm with a minor league affiliate.

“Really, the moment, or the time that I thought that I was going to do this was traveling with my dad in the minor leagues when I was 7-and-8 and thinking in a few years, ‘I believe I can do this. I can do this for my career. I can go compete with these guys.”

Paul has competed with and against some of the best in the nation like his best friend since the 4th grade and next-door neighbor, new Jesuit High graduate Noble Meyer, who is projected to be a top 10-to-15 pick.

“It’s been a very fun time with Noble and getting to compete against each other for basically half of our lives and hoping to compete for the rest of our lives in our baseball careers.”

Noble says, “What’s funny is, we don’t really ever talk about it. We just kind of talk about what we always have like, he wants to talk about fishing and WWE and just little things like that.” Paul says this is a surreal moment.

“It’s something that we’ve been wanting to do for a really long time, since we’ve known about a potential of us doing this and getting drafted very high so it’s a very surreal moment of, this is going to actually happen.”

While Noble will attend the draft in Seattle, Wilson will be home with family, at least until Tuesday’s 93rd Midsummer Classic.

“I think they are going to put my name on the back of my jersey, and I am going to be in the A.L. dugout with Dusty and all of the American League guys and it’s going to be a good time.”

Paul’s dad played for Dusty Baker in the late 1980′s. The hunting buddies are shooting back to the future as the American League’s All-Star manager from the Houston Astros asked Paul to be the bat boy.

“I think it’s just a part of my journey. Having the opportunity to be drafted and signed to a team and then go be a bat boy at the all-star game, I think that could be the first time in history.”

Good luck to Mr. Wilson and his buddy Noble Meyer in both being first day picks in the draft on Sunday, July 9 in Seattle.

