Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that happened in the Eliot neighborhood Monday morning.

At about 7:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Northeast 3rd Avenue and Northeast Broadway. Police say one man was shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspect or suspects left the scene, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting. Northeast 3rd Avenue will be closed between Northeast Schuyler and Northeast Broadway during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Portland police.

Police say this shooting is not related to the shooting that happened in downtown Portland early Monday morning.

