Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Fire along Highway 101
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled
One man died in a stabbing in SE Portland early Sunday morning.
Man dies in stabbing overnight in SE Portland
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies

Latest News

The Tunnel 5 Fire in Underwood, Wash. looking west on the Columbia River.
Hood River fireworks display cancelled in response to Tunnel 5 wildfire
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
PGA Tour sending 2 executives to Senate hearing as LIV cites conflicts