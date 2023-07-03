Oregon City grad is long-jumping into the record books

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City’s Sophia Beckmon is making a name for herself across the country as a state record holder in the long jump.

The Class of 2023 OC Pioneer graduate is on the trail to big time success.

“The little girls who watch me jump and come up to me after I am done jumping, it’s such an amazing feeling especially when you know they look up to you all the time.”

Soph is no joke. The Oregon State record holder in the long jump at 22-feet, 4-inches, is just an inch away from the all-time national high school record.

“I always have this weird thing, after every time I PR, a couple of days after I am like, ‘you know what? That wasn’t actually that far.’ It happens every single time. It’s already happened with the 22-4. I just felt like ‘I can go further.’”

Beckmon’s biggest meet yet is on the radar next week at the U-23 Outdoor Championships in Track Town, USA.

“Wondering if I was ready was the big question and going into this meet now, I feel like if I stay positive enough, because that’s probably my biggest problem, the mental, it’s never the best during meets.”

Sophia will be in Eugene alongside her inner circle track club teammate and best friend, Mia Brahe-Pedersen, the rising senior at Lake Oswego is fastest prep sprinter in the country.

“We are kind of just like there for each other now especially because we are both kind of going through all of this and nobody else can really understand, especially at our age because you don’t have a best friend that is also as amazing as you are to go to with your problems.”

Sophie’s college choice is some 21,000 miles away at Illinois where she’ll study kinesiology and health science. Her move-in day to Champagne is on her 18th birthday, Aug. 17.

“I feel like people here truly do care about the world of track and field, now at least that me and Mia are around, we are kind of bringing light to it and now I can go out and I will get recognized, it’s crazy.”

Best of luck to Sophia down at Hayward Field for the Under-23 National Meet and then on to Illinois.

We’ll be hearing more from her down the road.

