Oregon City grad is long-jumping into the record books

Oregon City’s Sophia Beckmon is making a name for herself across the country as a state record holder in the long jump.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City’s Sophia Beckmon is making a name for herself across the country as a state record holder in the long jump.

The Class of 2023 OC Pioneer graduate is on the trail to big time success.

“The little girls who watch me jump and come up to me after I am done jumping, it’s such an amazing feeling especially when you know they look up to you all the time.”

Soph is no joke. The Oregon State record holder in the long jump at 22-feet, 4-inches, is just an inch away from the all-time national high school record.

“I always have this weird thing, after every time I PR, a couple of days after I am like, ‘you know what? That wasn’t actually that far.’ It happens every single time. It’s already happened with the 22-4. I just felt like ‘I can go further.’”

Beckmon’s biggest meet yet is on the radar next week at the U-23 Outdoor Championships in Track Town, USA.

“Wondering if I was ready was the big question and going into this meet now, I feel like if I stay positive enough, because that’s probably my biggest problem, the mental, it’s never the best during meets.”

Sophia will be in Eugene alongside her inner circle track club teammate and best friend, Mia Brahe-Pedersen, the rising senior at Lake Oswego is fastest prep sprinter in the country.

“We are kind of just like there for each other now especially because we are both kind of going through all of this and nobody else can really understand, especially at our age because you don’t have a best friend that is also as amazing as you are to go to with your problems.”

Sophie’s college choice is some 21,000 miles away at Illinois where she’ll study kinesiology and health science. Her move-in day to Champagne is on her 18th birthday, Aug. 17.

“I feel like people here truly do care about the world of track and field, now at least that me and Mia are around, we are kind of bringing light to it and now I can go out and I will get recognized, it’s crazy.”

Best of luck to Sophia down at Hayward Field for the Under-23 National Meet and then on to Illinois.

We’ll be hearing more from her down the road.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Wildfire in Lincoln County triggers Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Lillard requests to be traded from Trail Blazers

Latest News

High School Spotlight July 2
Lakeridge lefty headed to MLB draft as possible day 1 pick
3 wrestling stars from Cowlitz Co. heading to national championships
Trio of Cowlitz Co. teen wrestlers heading to national championships
Trio of Cowlitz Co. teen wrestlers heading to national championships
High School Spotlight: Jesuit High pitcher possibly headed to MLB draft as top-10 pick
Jesuit High pitcher possibly headed to MLB draft as top-10 pick