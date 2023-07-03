Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman to compete in MLB Home Run Derby

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs out of the box while hitting an infield single against...
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs out of the box while hitting an infield single against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Sherwood local Adley Rutschman, a catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, will compete in the Home Run Derby.

Rutschman, 25, attended Oregon State University where he played baseball for the Beavers before signing with the Orioles with the first overall selection of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022.

SEE ALSO: Oregon City grad is long-jumping into the record books

The Home Run Derby is the annual competition for home run hitting, held the day before the All-Star Game. This year’s Home Run Derby will take place July 10 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke will be reporting from Seattle both July 10 and 11 for the Home Run Derby and the MLB All-Star Game.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Fire along Highway 101
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled
One man died in a stabbing in SE Portland early Sunday morning.
Man dies in stabbing overnight in SE Portland
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies

Latest News

Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies
Eugene man dies after paraglider crash into Willamette River near Corvallis
Fire along Highway 101
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled