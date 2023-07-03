Sherwood’s Adley Rutschman to compete in MLB Home Run Derby

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – Sherwood local Adley Rutschman, a catcher for the Baltimore Orioles, will compete in the Home Run Derby.

Rutschman, 25, attended Oregon State University where he played baseball for the Beavers before signing with the Orioles with the first overall selection of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022.

SEE ALSO: Oregon City grad is long-jumping into the record books

The Home Run Derby is the annual competition for home run hitting, held the day before the All-Star Game. This year’s Home Run Derby will take place July 10 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke will be reporting from Seattle both July 10 and 11 for the Home Run Derby and the MLB All-Star Game.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.