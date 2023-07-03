Steps to stay safe while traveling for the 4th of July

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and with that comes heavy traffic everywhere you go.

The National Safety Council estimates that 619 people may be killed on the road on July 4th, making it one of the deadliest holidays of the year. For those of you planning to travel, or just want to navigate the roads safely, here’s a helpful guide in the event that you get in a car accident, provided by The Pontes Group.

Prepare

Make sure you have the proper insurance paperwork with you in your vehicle. If you don’t have roadside assistance or insurance that cover rentals after an accident, AAA is another alternative to consider staying protected. A first aid kit, digital flare lights, and a fix-a-flat kit are also recommended.

Exhange info

Always exchange contact information with the other driver, regardless of the severity of the accident. You’ll want to write down the license plate, driver’s license, insurance information, phone number, and any other information you may need depending on the situation.

Call

Call the police so they can file a report, that way they can evaluate and jog the circumstance of the crash. It is also good to call your insurance company for any instructions related to the situation, and of course 911 if anybody was hurt.

Document

Take as many photos that you can of the accident, including getting information of witnesses, writing down as much as you can.

According to AAA, an estimated 43.2 million Americans will travel for the holiday this year, so make sure to stay prepared and follow these steps to keep the roads safe.

