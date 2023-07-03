Turning hot this week

Good morning! It’s a dry & mild start to our Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. There’s a shallow marine layer over portions of the coastline, but that should burn off later this morning. Today will mark the start of another warming trend, with a dramatic spike in temperatures expected on the 4th of July and Wednesday. Temperatures will briefly turn hot this afternoon, with highs near 90 degrees. A breezy north to northwesterly wind will elevate the fire danger a bit this afternoon, and will fan the flames a bit over on the Tunnel 5 Fire in Skamania County (in the Gorge).

A thermal trough is expected to form over around the coast & Coast Range on Tuesday, which will force our wind offshore (from east to west). This doesn’t look like it’ll be a prolonged and significant offshore wind event, but it’ll be enough to drop our relative humidity values across the I-5 corridor, the Cascade Foothills & the east slopes of the Coast Range. This will do two things: increase our fire danger and help boost our temperatures. Considering we’ll have stronger high pressure overhead and abundant sunshine, highs should reach the mid 90s across the metro area. We’ll experience a warmer overnight, giving us a jumpstart on Wednesday’s warm-up. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days to highlight our hottest weather so far this year, and the higher fire danger.

A wind reversal will take place late Wednesday into Thursday, turning the page on the heat wave. We may squeak out one more 90 degree reading, but it’ll turn much cooler toward the end of the week. Strengthening onshore flow will bring morning clouds and nice afternoon conditions. Highs will dip into the low to mid 80s Friday through Sunday.

Stay cool this week!

