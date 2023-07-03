Hwy 101 wildfire triggers Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations in Lincoln County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Lincoln County has issued evacuations after firefighters responded to an active fire along Highway 101 on Sunday afternoon, according to Lincoln County Oregon Emergency Management on Facebook.

At about 4:30 p.m., they posted Level 3: GO NOW evacuations for people south of Waldport along Highway 101 in the White Cap Road to Southwest Azalea Lane area:

Level 2: BE SET notices were issued for areas south of Waldport:

Hwy 101 at Wakonda Beach Road to South Crest Line Drive then north to Southwest White Cap Drive.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

