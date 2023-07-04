Burn ban ordered in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A burn ban has been put in place for Marion County, due to high temperatures, strong winds and a Red Flag Warning. The ban will be in place from Tuesday until further notice.

This restriction covers outdoor recreational fires, backyard fires, agricultural fires, and slash-burning associated with clearing land. Marion County Fire Defense Board says the decision comes out of a need to safeguard the County and community.

“We understand that this restriction may cause some inconvenience, but we firmly believe that the safety of our community must take precedence,” the Marion County Fire Defense Board wrote Tuesday. “We kindly request everyone’s cooperation in adhering to this ban to help minimize the potential risks.”

The board says another announcement will be made when its safe to burn again.

