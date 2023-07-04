Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Clackamas firefighter with duckling
Clackamas firefighter with duckling(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.

Clackamas Fire says just before 6 p.m. they responded to Frontier Parkway in Oregon City after a homeowner reported hearing a mama duck crying on top of a storm drain. Several ducklings had fallen into the storm drain and were unable to get out on their own.

SEE ALSO: Corbett Fire plans on using new drone to track potential fireworks fires, rescues, and more

Firefighters arrived and were able to safely recover the ducklings from the storm drain.

The little ducklings were reunited with their mama.

Firefighters with a rescued duckling
Firefighters with a rescued duckling(Clackamas Fire)

