Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.

Clackamas Fire says just before 6 p.m. they responded to Frontier Parkway in Oregon City after a homeowner reported hearing a mama duck crying on top of a storm drain. Several ducklings had fallen into the storm drain and were unable to get out on their own.

Firefighters arrived and were able to safely recover the ducklings from the storm drain.

The little ducklings were reunited with their mama.

Firefighters with a rescued duckling (Clackamas Fire)

