Experts urge people to stay cool and hydrated as early July heatwave hits Portland metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the start of another heat wave this holiday week with some areas of the Portland metro seeing a stretch of days with temperatures above 90.

Health experts are urging people to take extra precautions to stay cool and safe.

“We’re just hanging out and staying cool at the splashpad,” Katie Rexroat, who lives nearby, said.

For many people, their plans to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend include fun and sun.

With the chance for several consecutive days of weather reaching the 90s in the Portland metro area water activities were a popular choice.

“He loves it, he loves the water,” Brian Rexroat, who lives nearby, said.

People looked for creative ways to stay cool. Some enjoyed a sweet treat.

“Had an ice cream cone and had come down here and played in the water park,” Andrea Sangston, who lives nearby, said.

While others found a cool spot to relax.

“We definitely wanted to find some shade and it’s going to probably shorten our day at the park today,” Rod Siefken, who lives nearby, said.

Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) health experts are warning of heat-related risks.

Here are some tips they’re recommending to prevent heat exhaustion:

find places to stay cool, try to avoid exerting unnecessary energy, avoid drugs or alcohol that can worsen heat-related illness, and of course, drink plenty of water.

Doctors at OHSU said they see people in the emergency department who get into trouble trying to clean their yard or mow their lawn. They say even everyday activities become risky when people overestimate their ability to get things done in high temperatures.

People said they plan on getting out of the sun for plans later in the day.

“We tried to come earlier to keep him from overheating,” Katie said.

“Hang out in the AC later in the day,” Brian said.

Some of those tips may seem pretty simple, but healthcare providers said they’ve been treating more patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, so they are good reminders to be mindful of.

