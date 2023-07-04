Fireworks trigger alarm at Sandy BI-MART

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire alarm this morning at a BI-MART in Sandy.

Smoldering fireworks were found on the roof, which according to investigators, ignited the dry needles there. The fire melted the store’s roofing and spread into the storage room, where some pillows were ignited.

BI-MART’s sprinkler system was able to fully extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

Clackamas Fire reminds citizens to properly discard of fireworks after lighting them. Any damage caused by a firework is the responsibility of whoever lit it, and parents are responsible for any damage done by their children.

