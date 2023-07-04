Fireworks trigger alarm at Sandy BI-MART

Firework-caused roof fire at Sandy BI-MART
Firework-caused roof fire at Sandy BI-MART(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire alarm this morning at a BI-MART in Sandy.

Smoldering fireworks were found on the roof, which according to investigators, ignited the dry needles there. The fire melted the store’s roofing and spread into the storage room, where some pillows were ignited.

BI-MART’s sprinkler system was able to fully extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

Clackamas Fire reminds citizens to properly discard of fireworks after lighting them. Any damage caused by a firework is the responsibility of whoever lit it, and parents are responsible for any damage done by their children.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Fire along Highway 101
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled

Latest News

Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery.
Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery
Chicano/Latino Studies coming to Portland State University in the fall
Police on scene of armed robbery
Portland teen arrested for convenience store armed robbery
Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain