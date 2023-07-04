Heat wave #2 may feature Portland’s hottest 4th of July on record

July is here and the heat has returned. Portland just barely squeaked out a 90 degree day this 3rd of July

It has been almost a month since we hit 90, although June did end up in the top 10 warmest; only one brief cool period gave us an inch or so of rain that 3rd weekend

We had a heatwave in mid-May. That was sure strange. Now it’s time for heat wave #2.

I think we’re headed for the 95-100 degree range the next two days. That’s definitely worthy of a First Alert Weather Day when temperatures get that hot

Obviously these won’t be “stormy” First Alert Weather Days, just a way to get your attention and point out something significant will be occurring. In this case it’s afternoon heat. We haven’t called one of these since the snow back in late February! That’s because at no time in the past four months has the weather forecast or observed weather been disruptive or dangerous. Sure, a few scattered thunderstorms in May and June in some neighborhoods, but that was about it. This spring and early summer has been a quiet one; that’s why many of us live here! Here’s a look at temperatures vs. records for each of the next 3 days. We COULD end up tying or breaking the 4th of July record (97). We will see.

Why so hot?

It’s all about the wind direction because it sure isn’t about a big hot upper level ridge overhead. There is no “heat dome” developing. Take a look at the weather maps up around 18,000′ for the next 24 hours. Upper-level ridging is centered to our west. Warm colors are higher than normal “heights” (warmer than normal). Cool colors are below average heights. 500mb heights around 582 typically don’t get us to 100 degrees.

Since a cool upper level trough is passing by just to our east, that induces low level cool air and high pressure to form. Higher pressure east of the Cascades tomorrow through Wednesday morning means a weak “thermal trough” at sea level over the Willamette Valley (dashed blue line). 11am tomorrow we’ve got an easterly breeze through the Gorge an down the west slopes of the Cascades. That’s hot when combined with temperatures around 4,000′ around +20 Celsius.

So tomorrow will be a scorcher in the afternoon, then a slightly warmer start Wednesday combined with +21 or +22 C means some spots may touch 100 degrees later Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night the thermal trough is east of the Cascades and hot easterly flow is gone. Thursday should be 8-10 degrees cooler. By Friday the ridging in the upper atmosphere has drifted farther west and weak troughing has developed over B.C. and the Pacific Northwest.

Onshore flow has arrived; the Pacific Ocean is doing its air-conditioning thing. Highs are well down into the 80s and if we get lucky one or more days between Friday and Monday could remain in the 70s. But this is no big downturn into cooler than normal early-mid July weather. Note the ECMWF ensemble forecast highs/lows at PDX. No sign of a huge dip anytime in the next two weeks. Also notice it was a few degrees too cool today. Hope that’s not the case Tuesday and Wednesday!

Two wrap it up...your 4th of July will be hot, but the morning should be fine for parades

Usually it’s chilly at fireworks time west of the Cascades. I’ve shivered under blankets 10-11pm. Not this year. Just like 2015, it should be totally comfortable. We were in a heat wave that year with a high of 95 degrees.

I’ll be off having fun with family and friends for Independence Day, but back at work with lots of hot numbers Wednesday afternoon/evening. Stay cool, either inside in the late afternoon or on some water.

