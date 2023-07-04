Hot afternoons & warm nights expected

Good morning! Today and tomorrow are First Alert Weather Days to highlight the hot afternoons and warmer nights. Temperatures are mild as we start our 4th of July, with much of the metro area in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will dip another few degrees heading into sunrise, and then conditions will warm quickly. By midday, a lot of cities will already be in the mid to upper 80s. The warm up will be aided by an offshore wind descending the Cascades. That compressional heating combined with stronger high pressure overhead will push temps into the mid 90s. Luckily for the coastline, onshore flow will hold temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Breezy north to northeasterly winds will elevate our fire danger inland, especially in the Washington Cascades. A red flag warning is posted north of the metro area.

Temperatures will have a tough time cooling down tonight, especially in the inner urban areas. By sunrise Wednesday, some locations will be hovering around 70 degrees. That means much of the night will feature temperatures in the 80s. If you don’t have an AC in your home, find a way to stay cool. Since Wednesday will start off on a warmer note, we have a better chance of rising into the upper 90s. Depending on how long that offshore wind persist, a few spots in our western valleys could hit 100 degrees. Sometime between Wednesday afternoon and evening, onshore flow should begin to take over (wind directed from the coast to areas inland). This will mark the beginning of a cooling trend.

We might squeak out one more 90 degree reading on Thursday, but areas in the central Willamette Valley should be a bit cooler. Onshore flow will continue to strengthen as we wrap up the week. Expect a return of morning clouds and more comfortable afternoons. Highs should range between the low to mid 80s Friday through Monday.

One more note: we are keeping a close eye on the Tunnel 5 Fire in the Gorge (near White Salmon and Underwood). Some of the smoke from this fire may drift west toward the metro area, and could have some impacts on air quality today & Wednesday. Additionally, smoke from Canadian fires will bring hazy conditions to the Pacific Northwest.

Have a great 4th of July!

