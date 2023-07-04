Man arrested for hit-and-run in Clark County flips car, assaults hospital staff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after flipping his minivan and running from the scene on Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a driver at the intersection of Northeast 29 Avenue and Northeast 145 street around 1:30 p.m. reporting a flipped minivan.

The gold minivan was travelling at high speeds going Southbound on Northeast 29 Avenue when it collided with a vehicle it was attempting to pass. The minivan continued until it hit a residential retaining wall and flipped over. The driver of the van ran from the wreck on foot towards to WSU campus.

The debris from the wall hit a parked car at a home and left severe damage, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s office.

Witnesses at the scene gave a description of the suspect who ran East towards the college campus. The sheriff’s deputies and WSU police contained the campus and began a search for the suspect.

A K9 deputy and his partner were sent to the area and a man was found by K9 “Riggs” hiding in the brush. The man matched the description of the suspect and was arrested.

Rocky D. Lovelady, 29, was a resident of the area and positively identified as the suspect who ran from the flipped minivan. He was assessed by medics on scene before being taken to a hospital for medical care and collection of further evidence.

While at the hospital Lovelady assaulted hospital staff. Additional charges were added to his cause of arrest following the incident.

Lovelady was booked into the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

· Assault 3

· Felony hit-and-run with injury

· DUI

· Reckless driving

· Hit-and-run property damage

· Driving while license suspended 2nd degree

