Men arrested for shooting Clackamas deputies plead not guilty

OREGON CIRTY Ore. (KPTV) - 32- year-old Tyler Scott and 46- year-old Joseph Shaffer made their first appearance in a zoom call in Clackamas County Court on Monday, both pleading not guilty after two Clackamas County Sheriff Deputies were shot Friday, June 30.

Both are facing multiple charges including theft and burglary and Scott is also being charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Friday morning, Deputies Daniel Blair and Jeremy McKenna responded to a burglary at a business on SE Johnson Creek Blvd, according to police. Deputies tried to question a suspect, that’s when Scott pulled out a pistol and shot at them. Both deputies have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

The state noted Scott does have a history of violence. He is being held in Clackamas County Jail but said in court, he wants to be transferred.

“Being that allegations are against Clackamas County Sheriffs and being that they work here in this building, It feels like I’ve been mistreated since I’ve been here. I wanted to be transferred to a different county,” Scott said.

Scott is being held at $1 million bail, though the state is working towards no bail for him and Shaffer is being held at $40,000 bail. Both men are due back in court July 11.

