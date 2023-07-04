North Portland Little League teams heading to state tournament

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s tournament season for local little leagues, and the kids from North Portland are sending a pair of clubs to state.

The girls of summer from the North Portland Little League are ticketed for state. The team, composed of 8 to 10-year-old girls, are first time Oregon district one champions.

“Softball is really fun,” said Clementine Novak, a member of the team, said. “I can’t believe we made it to state!”

“We were really nervous,” Annika Warren, another member said. “And to win it we just kind of felt like we had a better grip, that we knew what was happening.”

The team’s name is the Flaming Pickles.

“It is a very goofy name,” Amber Graven said. “It started off with two teams and then we combined the two names to Flaming Pickles.”

The Flaming Pickles are bound for the state tournament in Ashland, a first for North Portland Little League softball.

Truly Frantz is the ace pitcher who began her softball career through the non-profit Friends of Baseball and softball girls lead program.

“It showed me that this is a sport that I think I would be good at,” Truly said, “and thinking about how my dad and my dad’s mom used to play softball and baseball and knowing that I think I can carry on the tradition of playing it.”

It’s history for the girls and history for the boys of summer from North Portland Little League too.

“Well, this year we were just better than all the other teams,” said Theodore Salamona.

North Portland Little League (KPTV)

The black and gold are kings of the Oregon District 1 diamond.

“It means a lot because the first baseball at North Portland minors team to win it in 26 years,” Ari Jwayad said.

The not-so-old kids are North Portland’s first team to make it to state since 1997. The team is on the road to La Grande.

“We are going to play good teams and we are going to get challenges,” Xavier Smith said.

Good luck to both teams!

To support the Flaming Pickles on their trip to Ashland, visit their GoFundMe. To support the boys’ team on their trip to La Grande, click here.

