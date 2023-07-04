North Portland softball little league going to state tournament

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The girls from a North Portland little league softball team are going to state championships.

The team, composed of 8 to 10-year-old girls, are first time Oregon district one champions.

“Softball is really fun,” said Clementine Novak, a member of the team, said. “I can’t believe we made it to state!”

“We were really nervous,” Annika Warren, another member said. “And to win it we just kind of felt like we had a better grip, that we knew what was happening.”

The teams name is the Flaming Pickles.

“It is a very goofy name,” Amber Graven said. “It started off with two teams and then we combined the two names to Flaming Pickles.”

The flaming pickles are bound for the state tournament in Ashland, a first for North Portland little league softball.

Truly Frantz is the ace pitcher who began her softball career through the non-profit Friends of Baseball and softball girls lead program.

“It showed me that this is a sport that I think I would be good at,” Truly said, “and thinking about how my dad and my dad’s mom used to play softball and baseball and knowing that I think I can carry on the tradition of playing it.”

The Flaming Pickles are North Portland’s first team to make state since ‘97.

“Winning state for possibly the first time for North Portland, I want to win state,” Cairin Elzinga said. “I also want to just have some fun.”

To support the Flaming Pickles on their trip to Ashland, visit their GoFundMe.

