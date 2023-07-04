Portland teen arrested for convenience store armed robbery

Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested for robbing a gas station convenience store at gunpoint on SE 82nd Ave early this morning.

The suspect has been booked into Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention facility and charged with Robbery in the Second Degree.

Officers responded to the scene and searched the surrounding area, finding the suspect on NE 80th Ave. and Northeast Couch Street in a car with two others. All three were detained, but Major Crimes Unit detectives determined that only one was the suspect.

