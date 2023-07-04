Second victim in Hollywood District Neighborhood shooting dies

Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, of Lagos, Nigeria
Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, of Lagos, Nigeria(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The second victim of a Northeast Portland shooting and crash on June 23 has been identified and declared dead.

Nigerian-native Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, was the passenger of the Northeast Portland shooting and crash. He died in the hospital on Friday.

See Also: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and crash in Hollywood Neighborhood

Fortressen O. Oriakhi, 29, of Gresham, died in the crash while Ikhuoria was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Portland Police, Ikhuoria died of homicide by gunshot wound on Friday.

The incident remains an active investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781 and reference case number 23-164650.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Fire along Highway 101
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled
One man died in a stabbing in SE Portland early Sunday morning.
Man dies in stabbing overnight in SE Portland
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies

Latest News

Johnson Creek arrests
Men arrested for shooting Clackamas deputies plead not guilty
Men arrested for shooting Clackamas deputies plead not guilty
Ten structures lost as Tunnel 5 fire continues to grow
Prosecutors charged Daniel Warren on Monday for an attack on the owner of LoRell's Chicken Shack.
Suspect in attack of SE Portland Black food truck owner charged with bias crime