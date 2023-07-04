Second victim in Hollywood District Neighborhood shooting dies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The second victim of a Northeast Portland shooting and crash on June 23 has been identified and declared dead.

Nigerian-native Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, was the passenger of the Northeast Portland shooting and crash. He died in the hospital on Friday.

Fortressen O. Oriakhi, 29, of Gresham, died in the crash while Ikhuoria was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Portland Police, Ikhuoria died of homicide by gunshot wound on Friday.

The incident remains an active investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781 and reference case number 23-164650.

