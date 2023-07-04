PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two victims and a convenience store worker captured an armed robber in the Sumner Neighborhood Sunday.

North Precinct officers responded Sunday at 12:53 a.m. to a convenience store located in the 8200 Block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The original report stated that a shot had been fired and the suspect was arguing with the store clerk and others inside.

Arriving officers found the suspect, identified as Daniel Israel Jones, 40, of Portland, bleeding from the face.

Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery. (PPB)

Investigators learned Jones entered the store, showing the gun and attempted a robbery. The customers and clerk then fought Jones, pinning him to the ground. One round was fired, according to PPB, but no one was struck.

The two intervening customers did receive injuries from the physical fight.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries he received, PPB reported. After release, he was also charged with a second robbery that happened July 1 at 11:30 p.m. in the 500 Block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the First Degree (4 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts), Menacing (4 counts), and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

