Suspect in attack of SE Portland Black food truck owner charged with bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking a Black food truck owner in southeast Portland was charged with a bias crime in his first court appearance on Monday.

Multnomah County prosecutors charged Daniel Warren with a bias crime and second-degree assault. He pleaded not guilty.

The Portland Police Bureau identified Warren as the man seen on video attacking Darell Preston, the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack on Southeast Foster Avenue on June 15.

On Sunday morning, PPB officers assisting Portland Fire & Rescue on Southeast Division Street noticed Warren walking by and arrested him.

The judge considered Warren’s charge a “violent felony.” He is being kept in the Multnomah County jail without bail until his next hearing on Wednesday.

Preston suffered severe facial injuries in the beating. His attorney, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, said he was attacked because of his race.

LeDuc Montgomery said in a statement Preston’s family is relieved the attacker has been taken into custody. She said Preston returned to work at his food truck for the first time on Sunday.

