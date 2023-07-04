Timbers sign Clegg, Griffith to short-term agreements

Portland Timbers.(KPTV file)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have signed defender Tyler Clegg and midfielder Victor Griffith to short-term agreements before today’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Colorado Rapids.

Both Clegg and Griffith previously played for T2, the Timbers’ reserve squad.

Clegg, 23, made his Major League Soccer debut earlier this year on April 26, coming off the bench against Orange County SC and scoring a goal. He earned his second consecutive start against Real Salt Lake of May 10.

Griffith, 22, played in the same MLS games as Clegg and served as the captain of T2 in his 12 appearances.

The Timbers did not specify the length of either players’ agreement, but per MLS rules, a club may sign a player to a short-term contract for a maximum of four days. A player can sign these contracts four times a year for a total of 16 days.

