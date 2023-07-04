Tunnel 5 Fire burned 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures, evacuations remain in place

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation orders are still in place for the Tunnel 5 Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.

It’s burned more than 500 acres on the Washington state side near Hood River and fire officials said they’re investigating as many as 10 structures that may have been destroyed.

Fire officials tell Fox 12, they’re still weeks away from meaningful containment.

“It’s just crazy, seeing it,” Caleb Sayler, who lives in a level 1 evacuation zone, said. “Super smokey.”

Many people who live near the Tunnel 5 Fire said they’re watching the latest alerts carefully and are ready to evacuate if necessary.

“My house is on a Level 1 evac notice, which means we have to be prepared, so we have some things packed up. We’ve got animals that we need to know where they’re at, at all times, just in case,” Sayler said.

Fire officials said more than 500 acres have burned so far and said about 1,000 residents are in a level 3 “go now” evacuation zone.

“My dad has a work buddy that’s on a Level 3 right now,” Sayler said.

A fire spokesperson said investigators are verifying reports of several buildings being destroyed by the blaze.

“There was an estimated 10 structures destroyed. Now that estimate came in last night from the Incident Commander and our new Incident Commander that took over this morning, our job was to go out and verify and confirm the actual numbers. Now that process may take a couple of days,” Heather Applehoff, Tunnel 5 Fire Public Information Officer, said.

Now, the fire crews are focused on protecting property and preventing spot fires.

“Which include removing some overgrown vegetation and setting up some hose lays and getting the vegetation nice and wet to prevent any embers,” Applehoff said.

Fire officials said they’re estimating containment is still several weeks away.

“There is an estimated containment date of August 1st, and that sounds pretty far out. Some of the reasons why are the challenges of having very steep terrain,” Applehoff said.

People said they’re remaining on high-alert.

“It’s definitely worrisome for a lot of people,” Sayler said.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said there were six wildfires caused by fireworks in the Pacific Cascade region in southwest Washington this weekend.

It’s important to note the cause of this tunnel five fire is not included in that group and its cause is still under investigation.

