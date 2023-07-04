Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered 23-year-old man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man.

Lareal Williams, 23, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday in the area of Southeast 164th Avenue and Southeast 15th Street. Police say he is unfamiliar with the area and may travel towards a known area of East Fourth Plain Boulevard and Neals Lane.

According to police, Williams is schizophrenic and has diminished mental capacity with cognitive abilities of about a 7-year-old. He also has poor memory recall.

Williams is described as a Black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange-colored hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and black color shoes.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows of his whereabouts should contact Vancouver police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.