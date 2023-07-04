Woman arrested for arson in Detroit

DETROIT Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested in Marion County after starting a fire in Detroit Monday evening.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 6 p.m. reporting a woman who had started a fire near Britenbush Road and Front Street in Detroit.

Deputy Larney arrived to the scene within minutes and was able to find the woman responsible after an extensive search with help from the community.

The woman was arrested and later identified as Terri Health, 40, from Ohio. Heath was taken to the Marion County Jail with criminal charges of arson and second degree and escape.

The fire was extinguished by Detroit-Idanha Fire Department and there were no injuries or loss of property.

