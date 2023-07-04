Woman arrested for arson in Detroit

Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.
Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested in Marion County after starting a fire in Detroit Monday evening.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 6 p.m. reporting a woman who had started a fire near Britenbush Road and Front Street in Detroit.

Deputy Larney arrived to the scene within minutes and was able to find the woman responsible after an extensive search with help from the community.

The woman was arrested and later identified as Terri Health, 40, from Ohio. Heath was taken to the Marion County Jail with criminal charges of arson and second degree and escape.

The fire was extinguished by Detroit-Idanha Fire Department and there were no injuries or loss of property.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Evacuations from ‘Tunnel 5′ wildfire in Gorge ordered for Skamania Co.; power shut-offs begin
Fire along Highway 101
Hwy 101 wildfire under control in Lincoln County; evacuations cancelled
One man died in a stabbing in SE Portland early Sunday morning.
Man dies in stabbing overnight in SE Portland
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies
Man found shot on Salem sidewalk dies

Latest News

Corbett Fire plans on using new drone to track potential fireworks fires, rescues, and more
Corbett Fire using new drones to track fireworks
Corbett Fire plans on using new drone to track potential fireworks fires, rescues, and more
Tunnel 5 Fire burned 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures, evacuations remain in place
Overturned minivan after Clark County hit-and-run
Man arrested for hit-and-run in Clark County flips car, assaults hospital staff