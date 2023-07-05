2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two people have died in three shootings across the Portland metro area overnight into Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct responded to the Argay Terrace Neighborhood at 12:48 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place. When they arrived, they found the body of a still unidentified man. No arrests have been made.

Hours later at 2:38 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the Portsmouth Neighborhood to reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of North Exeter Avenue. Another unidentified man’s body was found.

Officers responded earlier to a third shooting around 2 a.m. in the 6400 block of NE Lombard Street. According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

