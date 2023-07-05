2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight

2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight.
2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two people have died in three shootings across the Portland metro area overnight into Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct responded to the Argay Terrace Neighborhood at 12:48 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place. When they arrived, they found the body of a still unidentified man. No arrests have been made.

Hours later at 2:38 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to the Portsmouth Neighborhood to reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of North Exeter Avenue. Another unidentified man’s body was found.

SEE ALSO: Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery

Officers responded earlier to a third shooting around 2 a.m. in the 6400 block of NE Lombard Street. According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire burns 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Firework-caused roof fire at Sandy BI-MART
Fireworks trigger alarm at Sandy BI-MART
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Sun shining behind Portland, Oregon sign
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoons and warm nights expected

Latest News

Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run in NE Portland
Oaks Park annual 4th of July fireworks show sells out second year in a row
Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery
Oaks Park 4th of July fest
Oaks Park annual 4th of July fireworks show sells out second year in a row