After a warm night, a cooler day Thursday

Portland has broken a record high temperature today, reaching into the upper 90s. Quite a scorcher, although humidity has been VERY low; in the 10-20% range.

We’ve got some good news and bad news weather-wise. The good is that a push of cooler marine air surges inland tonight for a good 5-8 degree drop in high temperatures tomorrow, plus the westerly flow will clear up the air too. Expect a return to more typical blue sky west of the Cascades with less haze Thursday. The bad news is that we have one more warm night ahead with urban areas only dropping into the 60s. Even though it’ll be cooler tomorrow, it’ll still likely reach 90 degrees in the afternoon.

A much stronger push of that cool marine air drops us well down into the 80s Friday and beyond. With no weather systems nearby, yet no hot ridge of high pressure either, we expect a mix of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine each day. Highs will remain somewhere between the upper 70s and upper 80s, just a bit above normal for early to mid-July. The usual summer dry and warm weather pattern continues until further notice.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

