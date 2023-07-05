Air quality advisory for for Portland-Vancouver, Salem areas due to smog

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Southwest Clean Air Agency and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for the Portland-Vancouver, Salem, and Eugene-Springfield metro areas due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog.

Officials said they expect ozone pollution to reach levels this afternoon that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high.

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until Wednesday evening.

The agencies urge residents to protect their health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation.

Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

Postpone yard work that uses gas-powered equipment.

Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing problems. People should contact their health care provider if these symptoms worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to sunlight, so pollution levels tend to be highest during afternoons and early evenings. Air quality monitors may show good air quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later in the day.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.