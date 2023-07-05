BIPOC students create mural on NE Portland street with youth development organization

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There is a new mural to check out in northeast Portland, and it was painted by students.

A youth development organization called Wonderfolk paired up with BIPOC youth to create a public art project on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Northeast Stanton and Northeast Morris street. The project was funded by a grant from Pacific Power and is the third mural Wonderfolk has collaborated with students to create.

Wonderfolk says it offers a unique opportunity for representation that they may not experience otherwise.

A student involved with the project said the opportunity was amazing.

“This is a piece of art,” the student said. “Anyone can just walk by day to day and see this and sure some might not think much of it but if it were me and say I was walking with friends and what not it’s so great to walk by something that I took a part in.”

Another student said she wanted to lend a helping hand to the community.

“Because the impact, a lot of people walking the streets they can see it as an inspirational source they can sometimes take motivation from it.”

The students also filmed part of a documentary with Metro East Media. The media company is helping them produce, direct, shoot and edit their film.

