Cornelius pilot parachutes to safety after glider crash

Cornelius, OR
Cornelius, OR(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - Cornelius Fire Department has responded to a power glider crash near Northwest Roy Road earlier today.

The pilot was able to safety parachute out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The glider’s tail and wings were broken off during the crash, as shown in a photo from the scene.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department is leading an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire burns 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery.
Shoppers and clerk stop NE Portland armed robbery
Firework-caused roof fire at Sandy BI-MART
Fireworks trigger alarm at Sandy BI-MART

Latest News

KPTV File image
Kidnapping attempt at Milwaukie firework show
Portland City Councilman Mingus Mapps poses in front of his house in southwest Portland, Ore.,...
Mingus Mapps to run for Portland Mayor, filings indicate
A smoggy Portland skyline on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Air quality advisory for for Portland-Vancouver, Salem areas due to smog
File
Fireworks possibly caused building fire in Lloyd District