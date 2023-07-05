Cornelius pilot parachutes to safety after glider crash

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - Cornelius Fire Department has responded to a power glider crash near Northwest Roy Road earlier today.

The pilot was able to safety parachute out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

The glider’s tail and wings were broken off during the crash, as shown in a photo from the scene.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department is leading an investigation into the incident.

