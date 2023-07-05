Corvallis Fire Department faced two fires at the same time on Fourth of July

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yesterday Corvallis Fire Department responded to two major fires in Linn County and Northeast Corvallis.

The first incident took place at 4 p.m. at Colorado Lake Drive, where fire spread throughout a grass field. Due to high winds and low humidity, the fire quickly engulfed dozens of acres and was hard to control. It wasn’t until 8 p.m. that the flames were finally extinguished a few feet from homes in Pheasant Drive, but in its wake burned 75 acres.

The second incident took place just after 6 p.m., with a resident home on Conser Drive catching flame. Because of the multiple units responding to the grass fire at Colorado Lake Drive, The units at the resident home were initially ill-prepared, and people had to move back and forth from the grass fire to the structure fire. By the time it was extinguished, it had covered an entire home and the attic of a neighboring house, however no residents were harmed.

These two fires required the full firefighting resources of not just Corvallis Fire, but also nearby agencies in a three-county area. This illustrates the significant fire danger posed by extreme heat and dry weather on these Red Flag Days, and the lack of firefighting resources locally to address a large-scale event or simultaneous events like these.

Corvallis Fire Chief Ben Janes said in a statement, “We were able to bring both incidents under control thanks to the incredible work by CFD crews, all of our mutual aid partners, and the off-duty Corvallis firefighters who were called back in to assist,” “If it not for the exceptional work by our staff and the assistance from agencies in Linn, Benton and Polk counties, we would have lost many more structures.”

As of right now, the grass fire looks to have been cause by the use of heavy agricultural equipment, while the cause of the structure fire is still under review.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.