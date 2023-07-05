East Portland Summer Arts Festival returns for second year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The East Portland Summer Arts Festival is returning for a second year, after a 2022 launch, according to the Portland Parks and Recreation. The festival will celebrate Black excellence this year and takes place Saturday and Sunday at Ventura Park.

Portland Parks and Recreations says visitors can expect multicultural music, dance performances, all-ages arts and live karaoke.

Other activities at the festival include:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m., preceded by dance troupe Sebé Kan

Be Your Own Superhero activities on Saturday, July 8 - creating your own capes, shields, and helmets.

The showcase event is a Sunday evening (6 pm) headline performance by PJ Morton, the multiple Grammy Award-winning keyboardist for Maroon 5 and an accomplished neo-soul, R&B, and funk songwriter, singer, and producer.

The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

