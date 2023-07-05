Fireworks possibly caused building fire in Lloyd District

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland firefighters responded to a reported fire in the Lloyd District on Tuesday night.

The department reported that the building on Northeast Halsey Street has a history of fires.

Crews removed fencing around the building to allow crews to better battle the blaze.

Fire officials were concerned about the building’s structural integrity and so firefighters were not allowed inside as they fought the flames.

People in the area reported to firefighters that they witnessed people throwing fireworks into the building, which started the fire.

PF&R said this may be the last time they respond to this building until it’s torn down.

