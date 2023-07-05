First Alert Weather Day: Another hot one on tap!

Good morning! Our heat wave continues today across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, with the exception to the coastline (which will generally be in the 60s and 70s).

Temperatures are starting off a bit warmer than Tuesday morning, due in large part to yesterday’s hot afternoon. Most of the metro area will be in the upper 60s around sunrise, and temperatures will take off quickly from there. A question mark heading into today is whether or not we’ll have much smoke in our skies. I suspect we’ll see a similar amount of haze compared to yesterday, with minimal affects to the warm up. Highs should soar into the upper 90s this afternoon with moderate air quality. A few spots may see their air quality dip into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Due to breezy, hot conditions, we’re facing critical fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect through this afternoon, along with a heat advisory. It’s a First Alert Weather Day to highlight the heat and elevated fire danger.

Onshore flow is expected to strengthen between Thursday and Friday, which will help to cool things down. We probably have one more day in the 90s, but it should be about 5-7 degrees cooler. Friday morning should feature patchy morning clouds, followed by a nicer afternoon. Temperatures should dip into the mid 80s.

It looks like a pretty stable pattern will settle in for the foreseeable future, with varying degrees of morning clouds followed by warm & sunny afternoons. Between Saturday & Tuesday, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

