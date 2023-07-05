Kidnapping attempt at Milwaukie firework show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Milwaukie Police arrested a suspect accused of grabbing a 3-year-old boy during a firework show last night.

At 10:20 p.m., 29-year-old Michael Alexander Carrillo approached the boy sitting on his father’s lap, attempting to pull him off.

Witnesses and the family said that Carrillo had been acting strange the whole night and had previously been told to leave but returned to grab the boy. He claimed that he believed the child was having a medical emergency.

When police attempted to take Carrillo into custody, he attempted to punch an officer.

Carrillo is being held at the Clackamas County Jail facing charges of:

- Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree

- Harassment

- Assault on a Public Safety Officer

