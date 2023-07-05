Man charged after putting Portland federal officer in chokehold

Pioneer Federal Courthouse.
Pioneer Federal Courthouse.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing federal charges after reportedly assaulting a court officer at Pioneer Federal Courthouse on Monday.

Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street, near Pioneer Courthouse Square. According to court documents, Jett Avery Thomas, 39, of Portland, threw an unnamed object at the courthouse.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon, a court security officer then tried to talk to Thomas, but he “charged” up the front steps.

SEE ALSO: Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run in NE Portland

The officer pulled back, trying to secure the courthouse door but before he could, Thomas reportedly grabbed the door, forced it open and assaulted the officer. At one point, the officer was struck with a hard object and placed in a chokehold.

The court security officer was eventually able to reach his gun, firing two shots into Thomas’ torso.

The court officer was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and released.

Thomas was given first aid and taken to a nearby hospital. He’s currently being charged with assaulting an employee of the United States with a dangerous weapon and causing bodily injury. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire burns 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Firework-caused roof fire at Sandy BI-MART
Fireworks trigger alarm at Sandy BI-MART
Overturned minivan after Clark County hit-and-run
Man arrested for hit-and-run in Clark County flips car, assaults hospital staff

Latest News

File
Fireworks possibly caused building fire in Lloyd District
Behind the Wheel: How to get clear headlights
2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight
First Alert Wednesday morning weather forecast (7/5)