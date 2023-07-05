Man charged after putting Portland federal officer in chokehold

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing federal charges after reportedly assaulting a court officer at Pioneer Federal Courthouse on Monday.

Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street, near Pioneer Courthouse Square. According to court documents, Jett Avery Thomas, 39, of Portland, threw an unnamed object at the courthouse.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon, a court security officer then tried to talk to Thomas, but he “charged” up the front steps.

The officer pulled back, trying to secure the courthouse door but before he could, Thomas reportedly grabbed the door, forced it open and assaulted the officer. At one point, the officer was struck with a hard object and placed in a chokehold.

The court security officer was eventually able to reach his gun, firing two shots into Thomas’ torso.

The court officer was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries and released.

Thomas was given first aid and taken to a nearby hospital. He’s currently being charged with assaulting an employee of the United States with a dangerous weapon and causing bodily injury. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

