Mingus Mapps to run for Portland Mayor, filings indicate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps has submitted paperwork indicating intent to run for mayor in 2024.

The paperwork was submitted July 3 allowing Mapps to take part in Portland’s Small Donor Elections program as a candidate for Portland Mayor in November 2024′s election.

SEE ALSO: Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1

Mapps, a former political science professor, was elected to the Portland City Council in 2020.

The upcoming November 2024 general election will be the first since massive government changes to the city structure and election systems were voted in.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.