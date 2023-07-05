Mingus Mapps to run for Portland Mayor, filings indicate

Portland City Councilman Mingus Mapps poses in front of his house in southwest Portland, Ore.,...
Portland City Councilman Mingus Mapps poses in front of his house in southwest Portland, Ore., on Nov. 16, 2021. Mapps, who took office in January, has become a key voice nudging Portland to a more centrist position on police funding as Portland grapples with its identity in the post-protest era. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)(Gillian Flaccus | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps has submitted paperwork indicating intent to run for mayor in 2024.

The paperwork was submitted July 3 allowing Mapps to take part in Portland’s Small Donor Elections program as a candidate for Portland Mayor in November 2024′s election.

SEE ALSO: Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1

Mapps, a former political science professor, was elected to the Portland City Council in 2020.

The upcoming November 2024 general election will be the first since massive government changes to the city structure and election systems were voted in.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire burns 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Firework-caused roof fire at Sandy BI-MART
Fireworks trigger alarm at Sandy BI-MART
Overturned minivan after Clark County hit-and-run
Man arrested for hit-and-run in Clark County flips car, assaults hospital staff

Latest News

KPTV File image
Kidnapping attempt at Milwaukie firework show
File: Portland Oregon skyline at the waterfront
Air quality advisory for for Portland-Vancouver, Salem areas due to smog
File
Fireworks possibly caused building fire in Lloyd District
Pioneer Federal Courthouse.
Man charged after putting Portland federal officer in chokehold