Oaks Park annual 4th of July fireworks show sells out second year in a row

By Anna Katayama
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:01 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands gathered at Oaks Park for their annual 4th of July fireworks show. 

Visitors were treated to a day’s worth of park fun and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. 

For the second year in a row the park limited ticket sales for the event to 3500 and for the second year in a row it sold out.

Makoura Dolley says she and her family were back at the park for a second year because it’s a safe way to spend the holiday. 

“Being outside the 4th of July is very unsafe for family members these days,” Dolley said. “It’s easier to do something already organized so we don’t have to organize ourselves. It saves money, saves time, and we also have all day to have fun!”

The former owner of Oaks Park gifted it to a non-profit organization and gave it the mission of serving Portland families with accessible family fun. 

Park spokesperson Emily MacKay said, “yeah definitely affordable safe wholesome family fun is the work he left us with to make sure that would be accessible to Portland into perpetuity.”

After the fireworks show, rides stayed open until midnight so visitors could enjoy the evening a bit longer.

