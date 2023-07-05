Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Those looking to camp at the coast this summer no longer have to worry about reserving far ahead.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have just announced that coast visitors can now make online reservations on the same day that they plan to camp for available sites, opposed to the previous rule of 24 hours in advance. This is part of the coast’s new pilot program, that allows campers the comfort of knowing they have a site booked when they leave home and gives staff more time to upkeep park quality and safety on a more consistent basis.

Tent and RV campers can make same-day online reservations up until 11:59 p.m. the day you plan to arrive, with yurt and cabin reservations needing to be before 6 p.m. on the day.

You can register online by clicking here. You can also make a reservation by calling (800) 452-5687 Monday through Friday.

